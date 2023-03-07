Niantic’s adorable pet game Peridot launches in May

Our team has been hard at work making Peridots real. They are immersive, amazing magical creatures that eat, sleep, play with toys, explore their environment, get bored, develop unique personalities, and are always in need of a loving adopter like you.

Every Peridot is 100 percent genetically unique, too. They inherit a mix of genes from their parents that can make them blue, black, metallic, fuzzy, goat-horned, big-eared, bushy-tailed and an infinite number of other “looks.” Our team has marked a handful of these that we’ve identified as “Archetypes” (such as “Unicorn”, “Clownfish”, etc.) But if this excites you, it will be your responsibility as a Keeper to work with other Keepers to cross-Hatch your Dots and discover all the different combinations that are possible, including ones beyond all of our imaginations.

When it comes to the day-to-day however, remember that it’s every Keeper’s job first and foremost to ensure their Dots are happy, healthy, and loved. Feed your baby Dot, play with it and take it on adventures–with enough care and effort it will grow into a teenager and then an adult that can Hatch a new generation of Dots! It’s a circle of life in a way, except you can keep track of all your Dots and never have to say goodbye.