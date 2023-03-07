Nvidia issues fix for recent driver eating up your CPU

If you installed version 531.18 of Nvidia’s drivers that were released with Nvidia’s new RTX Video Super Resolution feature last week, you may have noticed the Nvidia Container app hitting your CPU for more than 10 percent at a time. Nvidia’s latest GeForce drivers have been causing high CPU usage for some PC gamers, and the company is now issuing a hotfix driver today to correct the problems.

The new hotfix drivers (531.26) correct the issues, with Nvidia Container no longer hogging the CPU when logging in or when a game is closed. You can download the fixed drivers over at Nvidia’s website.

It’s the second time this year that Nvidia has had to issue quick fixes for issues with its GeForce drivers. Last month, a Discord update limited the performance of some Nvidia graphics cards, and the GPU maker was forced to issue an app profile update to ensure GPU memory clocks were running at full speed with Discord open.