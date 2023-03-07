Messenger’s finally coming back to the Facebook app

Messenger will soon reunite with the Facebook app. Buried in a blog post that attempts to reassure users that Facebook’s most definitely not dying, Meta officially announced that it’s conducting a test that adds Messenger back into the Facebook app. “You’ll see us expand this testing soon,” Facebook leader Tom Alison writes in the post.

As my colleague Alex pointed out last year, Facebook’s making the change to better compete with TikTok, which has the built-in messaging options that Facebook got rid of nearly a decade ago now. Meta doesn’t say how many people will start seeing the built-in inbox, though. I’m personally glad to hear that Meta’s putting Messenger back into Facebook, and I’ll be even happier when it brings it back to the mobile browser version of the platform.

“Facebook is not dead nor dying, but in fact alive and thriving with 2 billion daily active users”

In its announcement, Facebook also reiterated that it now has more users than ever before. “Contrary to reports otherwise, Facebook is not dead nor dying, but in fact alive and thriving with 2 billion daily active users,” Alison writes. “People are using Facebook for more than connecting with friends and family, but also to discover and engage around what is most important to them.”