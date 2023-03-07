Star Wars films from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins have reportedly been shelved

The Star Wars production slate just got a little smaller. According to a report from Variety, a pair of upcoming Star Wars films from Marvel president Kevin Feige and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is no longer in development.

We first heard about a potential Star Wars film from Feige and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy back in 2019, but sources close to the situation tell Variety it’s been shelved. The same goes for the Rogue Squadron movie Jenkins was working on, which isn’t all that surprising given its production was delayed in 2021 and pushed back again last year. In December, Jenkins expressed uncertainty about the future of the film, noting at the time she didn’t “know if it will happen or not.”

Despite these setbacks, Variety reports that production still continues on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film and that he might even star in it. Waititi, the filmmaker behind Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok, also directed several episodes of The Mandalorian.