Bethesda’s Starfield will now be released on September 6th

Starfield, a big upcoming title from Microsoft-owned Bethesda, is getting a new release date today. Starfield had been delayed to the first half of 2023, and it will now arrive even later on September 6th.

In a new video, game director Todd Howard says Bethesda and Microsoft will now hold a Starfield direct event on June 11th to detail the game. “This June, we’re going to bring you into the studio and give you a deep dive in the game at our Starfield direct,” says Howard. “There’s so much that we still have to show you.” The dedicated Starfield showcase will follow Microsoft’s annual Xbox showcase on Sunday June 11th.

Starfield was originally set to launch on November 11th, 2022, which would have paid homage to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s release date of 11/11/11. Microsoft and Bethesda went on to show a full 15 minutes of Starfield gameplay during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase earlier this year.

Starfield is, naturally, set in space where players will take on the role of a last group of explorers. Described as “Skyrim in space” by game director Todd Howard, the RPG will be playable in both first- and third-person, but primarily it’s first-person.

The main story is centered on the Constellation, the last group of space explorers. Bethesda is leaning heavily on character customization, with a flexible system that allows players to customize skin tones, facial structure, hair, and more. Starfield players can also pick three traits to customize for their characters and the skill system will include unlocks and separate ranks. There are also resources to craft weapon mods on top of this.

During Bethesda's first gameplay video, flying around looked particularly impressive in Starfield, and it suggests many of the battles in the game won’t be contained to just planets. You can land and explore freely on all the planets in the system of Starfield, and Bethesda says there are more than 1,000 planets all open for players to explore.

Starfield launches exclusively on Xbox Series X / S and PC on September 6th and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.