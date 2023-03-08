Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are $20 off in the run-up to Mario Day

Friday, March 10th, marks the official return of Mario Day, an annual celebration of all things Nintendo and one of the best opportunities of the year to score steep discounts on games starring Nintendo’s mustachioed plumber. Nintendo has a full month of shenanigans planned — including the release of a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s fourth wave of DLC tracks — but numerous retailers are already slashing prices on both physical and digital Switch games ahead of the namesake event.

Only a few of the discounted games on promo have ever dipped below $40 or so, which makes now a good time to pick them up if you’ve been holding out or recently picked up a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite. After all, we still have a couple of months before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops and everything else falls to the wayside.

Chances are you’ve heard of LG’s C2 if you’ve been eyeing an OLED TV over the course of the past year or so. The C2, much like the C1 that came before it, sits below LG’s high-end G-series and represents the sweet spot in LG’s current TV lineup. And right now, BuyDig is selling LG’s C2 OLED on eBay in the 55-inch configuration for $1,119.99 (about $477 off) when you use offer code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout.

The 55-inch C2 may offer a dimmer panel than G2, but the feature-packed TV still offers a host of attractive incentives that make it a great fit for gamers, movie buffs, or really anyone willing to splurge a little on a 4K set. The panel offers phenomenal black levels and stunning contrast, along with speedy performance, native Dolby Atmos support, and four(!) HDMI ports that are all capable of 120Hz 4K gaming. Obviously, there are cheaper TVs to be had, but BuyDig’s current promo makes for the best price we’ve seen on the OLED since it made its debut a year ago. Read our review.

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) $ 1120 $ 1597 30 % off $ 1120 LG’s C2 is a jack-of-all-trades 4K OLED TV. It offers terrific picture quality with perfect blacks, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a ton of software features, including support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Now through 7:59AM ET on March 13th, BuyDig is offering $477 off the stunning TV when you use promo code DIRECTSAVINGS at checkout. $1120 at eBay

Mechanical keyboards, more often than not, are known for their customizability. If you’re an Apple user looking for something that’s a little less intimidating, though, Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is on sale at Amazon in its space gray colorway for $136.98 ($13 off) or in the pale gray configuration for $141.98 ($8 off).

As the name implies, the keyboard is essentially a tweaked version of the MX Mechanical Mini we reviewed last year, only with a few Mac-specific touches. It drops the Windows and Alt legends on the original Mini, for instance, and is only available with low-profile tactile switches for the time being, unlike the cross-platform version. It also doesn’t include Logitech’s wireless USB dongle, though the Mac-optimized keyboard can still connect up to three Bluetooth devices at the same time, making it a sensible pick for those who want to jump between multiple computers or an iPad without having to reconnect.

Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro are still on sale at Verizon for $199.99 ($50 off), which remains the best price we’ve seen on the wireless earbuds. The latest Pro aren’t a huge departure from the prior model, but they do tout much-improved noise cancellation, onboard volume controls, and a Find My-ready charging case. Plus, as some added measures to prevent you from misplacing them, the case features a small lanyard hole as well as a built-in speaker to remotely chirp them from your phone. Read our review.