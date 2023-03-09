Cowboy 4 e-bikes now automatically adapt to wind, hills, and heavy loads

Cowboy’s latest 4 and 4ST e-bikes are being treated to a free software update today that adds a new adaptive power feature meant to automatically overcome any resistance as it occurs, be it a hill, blast of wind, or kid in a baby seat. Cowboy is also adding three new color options for its 4ST step-through model.

According to Cowboy, its proprietary software feature works at low and high speeds and doesn’t require any gear changes — fine, because the company only sells belt-driven single-speed e-bikes. With the new update, Cowboy says the motor will provide the extra power “seamlessly” whenever a C4 or C4ST senses any extra resistance in the environment.

Cowboy’s premium 4-series e-bikes start at $2,990 / €2,990 and are slathered in sensors, including one for torque that causes the custom 250W rear-hub motor to respond intuitively to each downstroke of the pedal. Now Cowboy says its bikes are able to detect “any resistance that could slow you down,” including the hills of San Francisco, according to Cowboy CTO Tanguy Goretti.

The Cowboy 4ST is now available in three new colors. From left to right: clay, lavender, and fig. Image: Cowboy

That all sounds good, but I remain skeptical that it can flatten especially steep inclines. Cowboy’s small hub motor is rated for 45Nm of torque, which isn’t a lot. VanMoof — Cowboy’s chief European rival — provides 68Nm of torque to its new A5/S5 e-bikes, by comparison. But VanMoof also relies upon a boost button for a less seamless experience overall. Fortunately, Cowboy lets you book a test ride in 11 countries, including the US, UK, and major cycling cities around Europe to try it out for yourself.