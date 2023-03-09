Your path to the Diablo IV beta may be filled with sodium and regret

With Diablo IV right around the corner, Blizzard is teaming up with KFC to give players an early crack at the beta... for the small price of all your daily allowance of sodium. From now until March 18th, you can purchase the KFC Double Down — the chicken sandwich that eschews common sense, good taste, and health considerations by swapping out bread for two pieces of fried chicken — and receive early access to the open beta.

“For the love of everything holy do not eat a Double Down,” said The Verge wearables reviewer Victoria Song. “I only had 1/5th of one and I felt it rolling around, wrecking my insides for a whole 24 hours as the salt turned me into a shriveled husk.”

If you want to avoid the sandwich that managing editor Alex Cranz describes as “filled with sodium and regret,” good news — purchases of KFC’s Chicken Sandwich also qualify you for beta access. You can read all of the fine print at KFC.com.

KFC is one of those brands that is, for some reason, heavily invested in gaming. Back in 2019, it launched its own dating sim in which players could attempt to woo a bishonen-ified version of Colonel Sanders. It also has its own dedicated gaming social media brand and — you have no idea how hard it is to keep a straight face as I write this — in 2020, KFC teamed up with Cooler Master to unveil a gaming console that would also keep your chicken warm.