Resident Evil 4 remake’s new demo is now available

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake launches in just a couple weeks, but you can now try it ahead of launch thanks to a new demo, the “Chainsaw Demo.” The demo, which takes place during the beginning village part of the game, is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC (via Steam). You can play the demo as much as you want, and there’s no time restrictions on the demo itself, so you can go at your own pace. (I might need that so I can successfully escape the chainsaw man.)
Resident Evil 4 is a huge remake of the 2005 horror classic in the vein of Capcom’s upgraded versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, bringing much-improved graphics and updated gameplay. Based on Capcom’s trailer from February, it looks as if the game is packed with iconic places and faces from the original, and I personally can’t wait to play the Chainsaw Demo myself.
Resident Evil 4 launches March 24th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Down the line, you can look forward to DLC adding “The Mercenaries” challenge mode and a VR mode for PSVR 2. And if you didn’t like the rain in some of the game’s prerelease footage, apparently a day one patch will include adjustments to how rain looks.