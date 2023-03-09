GM will give the majority of its US team cash if they quit in the next two weeks

A letter from CEO Mary Barra sent to GM workers on Thursday offered buyouts to many of its 58,000 employees, saying the company plans to trim $2 billion in fixed costs over the next two years. GM announced its plan to cut costs in January, on the same earnings call where it announced a record income of $14.5 billion for 2022. GM plans to spend billions over the next few years transitioning to building electric cars and making other changes.

So far, GM’s progress hasn’t gone smoothly — we dubbed its luxury electric truck a “bummer EV,” production has been slow, and there’s a Hummer EV sales freeze after reports of water found seeping into its Honda Civic-like battery.

A copy of the letter posted by Fox 2 News reporter Dylan Dulberg shows that the message is clear: “This program is designed to accelerate attrition in the U.S. Taking this step now will help avoid the potential for involuntary actions.” A filing for investors revealed the company expects to spend up to $1.5 billion on employee separation charges and up to another $300 million “in pre-tax, non-cash pension curtailment charges.”

The Voluntary Separation Program is available to all salaried US employees with more than five years at the company and all global executives with more than two. According to Dulberg, workers have seen offers of one month of pay and COBRA medical coverage for every year of service for up to a year.