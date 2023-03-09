The Xbox Series X is on sale at Verizon for $50 off

If you’ve been waiting to make the jump to next-gen gaming, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is seeing a rare discount at Verizon right now, where you can pick up the console with free two-day shipping for $449.99 ($50 off).
The Series X is essentially a larger, more powerful version of Microsoft’s compact Xbox Series S — which also happens to be on sale right now for $239.99 ($60 off) at Walmart and direct from Microsoft. Unlike the Series S, the bigger Series X supports 4K gaming and a few other enhancements, including faster performance, more storage, and a built-in disc drive. That means you can play both physical games as well as digital titles, whereas you can only play digital games on the Series S. Plus, you can play Xbox exclusives like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, as well as upcoming next-gen titles like Bethesda’s Starfield, which is set to arrive on September 6th.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay.
The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.
If you want to learn more about the Series X before making your purchase, be sure to check out our full review. You just might want to hurry, though, as this is a rare deal, and we’re not sure how much longer it’ll stick around.