April Fools’ Day 2023: the best and cringiest pranks

As Chaim Gartenberg explained in 2021, there are only really four options for brands on April Fools’ Day:
- Don’t do an April Fools’ joke. Put the time and energy into doing something productive that will materially benefit the world (or, less idealistically, your business) instead. Or just don’t do anything. Abstaining entirely would still be a net positive over the drain of resources and mental energy.
- Do an April Fools’ “joke” but actually follow through on your stunt. This is arguably not a prank, since you’ve actually created a video game skin or a real product that people can buy — but it doesn’t really hurt anyone.
- Do an April Fools’ joke but be extremely clear from the start that this is a dumb joke and you have no intention of doing the thing that you are “humorously” pretending to do. Does this defeat the purpose of doing an April Fools’ joke because you’re not “fooling” anyone anymore? Absolutely. (Please see my first two points.)
- Lie to your customers, successfully tricking them into believing you are making some product, rebranding, or service you are not. By doing so, you will almost certainly annoy everyone once your deceit is made plain for the extremely small gain of pointless PR. The aphorism goes that there is no such thing as bad publicity; the seemingly endless line of companies willing to make fools out of themselves has proven this false time and time again.
So, after a quieter couple of April Fools’ years during the pandemic (with the notable exception of VW’s incredibly ill-conceived Voltswagen stunt), many corporate behemoths have decided to make another attempt at convincing us they’re really funny. How’s that working out so far?
Sega chose option two and killed Sonic the Hedgehog. Games like Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone leaned into option three, while Tesla’s Cybertruck “crash test” landed somewhere in between. But on the plus side, at least we haven’t seen many of them trying out AI-generated jokes (yet).
If you see anything that particularly sticks out for good, bad, or just unusual reasons, send it to us.
TODAY, 7 minutes agoApril Fools’ 2023: Overwatch 2.
Blizzard’s team-based shooter has gone all googly-eyes for its characters on April 1st in past years, which is back, along with other changes, including new voice lines to accompany ultimate abilities.
There’s also a new super serious arcade mode that tries out the most unbalanced version of each hero. How would you like a Ramattra who can stay in Nemesis form forever, a Reinhardt who can fly, or Symettra turrets that do damage before they even land and deploy?
TODAY, 22 minutes agoApril Fools’ 2023: Among Us.
Hey, remember 2020’s most-downloaded game Among Us? Whether you’re still playing or if you’ve taken a break, this could be a reason to get the group together again.
For the weekend, developers Innersloth have brought a new version of Horse Mode, available in either Classic or Horse Wrangling flavors.
TODAY, 58 minutes agoApril Fools’ 2023: Cybertruck.
Like the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper, this “crash test” doesn’t quite reach the end.
Mar 31
The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a new, real, and free game you can play right now
A murder mystery visual novel game on Steam for PC and Mac was stealth-dropped by Sega today.