The Steve Jobs Archive has published Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words — a new free ebook containing a curated collection of photographs, emails, speeches, and interviews from the Apple co-founder, some of which have never previously been seen by the public.

Make Something Wonderful is available to read now on the Archive’s website via a custom page designed by Jony Ive’s creative agency LoveFrom and is even set in LoveFrom’s custom typeface. The website allows readers to navigate through the book’s table of contents using a scroll bar labeled with subsections. An ebook version is also available on Apple Books, from participating libraries via the Libby app, or through a direct download from the Steve Jobs Archive.

Jobs on the day he introduced the first-generation iPhone back in 2007. Image: The Steve Jobs Archive

In addition to covering his history with Apple — including launching, being ousted, and then returning to the company — Make Something Wonderful includes Jobs’ perspectives on other events throughout his life, spanning his childhood and his time with Pixar and NeXT.