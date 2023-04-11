The Steve Jobs Archive has published Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words — a new free ebook containing a curated collection of photographs, emails, speeches, and interviews from the Apple co-founder, some of which have never previously been seen by the public.
Make Something Wonderful is available to read now on the Archive’s website via a custom page designed by Jony Ive’s creative agency LoveFrom and is even set in LoveFrom’s custom typeface. The website allows readers to navigate through the book’s table of contents using a scroll bar labeled with subsections. An ebook version is also available on Apple Books, from participating libraries via the Libby app, or through a direct download from the Steve Jobs Archive.
In addition to covering his history with Apple — including launching, being ousted, and then returning to the company — Make Something Wonderful includes Jobs’ perspectives on other events throughout his life, spanning his childhood and his time with Pixar and NeXT.
The book opens with the quote that inspired the book’s title, taken from an interview with Jobs in 2007: “one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.” Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, also provides her own introduction, saying, “The best way to understand a person is to listen to that person directly. And the best way to understand Steve is to listen to what he said and wrote over the course of his life.”