SpaceX Starship launch countdown: all of the news on its first test flight

Elon Musk’s stated goal of putting humans on Mars relies heavily on the development of a next-generation reusable spacecraft, and Starship (formerly known as Big Falcon Rocket or BFR) is ready for its first orbital test flight. It’s not the “six months” goal Musk projected in 2019, but after a number of suborbital tests that included some terrific successes and fantastic, fiery failures, the big day is finally almost here.
With just over five minutes to go before its first scheduled launch attempt Monday morning, SpaceX announced that due to a pressurization issue with the first stage, the attempt became a “wet dress rehearsal,” and the countdown ended with 10 seconds to go. SpaceX now says it’s targeting April 20th for another attempt, with a launch window between 8:28AM CT (9:28AM ET) and 9:30 AM CT (10:30AM ET).
If all goes according to plan, the Starship will fly to orbital velocity after separating from its Super Heavy booster rocket about three minutes into the trip, then splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
The entire trip should take about 90 minutes to complete, and SpaceX is livestreaming the events on its YouTube channel.
Read on for all the latest news about SpaceX’s first Starship orbital test flight.
Apr 18SpaceX’s next Starship launch attempt could happen on Thursday.
According to the Starship flight test mission page, the launch window it’s targeting is from 8:28AM CT (9:28AM ET) to 9:30 AM CT (10:30AM ET).
Yes, that’s 4/20, and no, it’s not a 69-minute window; it’s 62.
Apr 18Who needs a Starship launch when you can pre-order a Starship torch?
You’ll just need to put down $175 and cross your fingers the torch will actually arrive in Q3 2023. Then it can sit right next to your Boring Company flamethrower.
But according to Elon Musk, another try for the Starship launch will happen in “a few days.”
- Starship launch scrubbed.
Elon Musk tweeted that the issue stopping SpaceX’s first Starship orbital test flight is a frozen pressurant valve.
As the SpaceX livestream ended, we were told that it would take about 48 hours to recycle before making another attempt, so we’ll stand down for a couple of days, at least.
- Starship launch canceled, now a “wet dress rehearsal.”
SpaceX’s first attempt at launching Starship to orbital velocity won’t happen today after a pressurization issue with the first stage. According to SpaceX’s livestream, today’s proceedings are now a “wet dress rehearsal” with the countdown ending at T-10 seconds.
- Reliving some Starship hits and near-misses.
On the SpaceX livestream for today’s test flight, as the countdown to 9:20AM ET continues, they referenced earlier sub-orbital test flights.
That included the SN8 (below) high-altitude test that ended explosively and drew some attention from the FAA for violating SpaceX’s license before everything was eventually resolved.
- An alternate angle on Starship.
Besides the official SpaceX livestream, you can also stay tuned to NASASpaceflight on YouTube. They’re some of those SpaceX fans who stop by to keep an eye on each launch and have their own feed live from near the Texas pad.
- The Starship test flight livestream has begun.
The YouTube stream is live for “the world’s most powerful launch vehicle.”
The countdown now says we’re fewer than 40 minutes out from the launch, which is still scheduled to take place at 9:20AM ET. You can get all the watch details and the video feed right here, or stay tuned to our post for updates and the live video feed.
Apr 17Some people have been waiting for Starship to launch for a very long time.
A little under an hour to go before the first Starship launch, which means you have enough time to watch our video (or read our story) about the small community of people who’ve uprooted their lives to live near Starbase in Texas. A huge day for them!
- Starship launch now targeting 9:20AM ET.
Scheduled liftoff is now: New York: 9:20AM / San Francisco: 6:20AM / London: 2:20PM / Berlin: 3:20PM / Moscow: 4:20PM / New Delhi: 6:50PM / Beijing: 9:20PM / Tokyo: 10:20PM / Melbourne: 11:20PM
Apr 17
How to watch SpaceX Starship’s first test flight — the most powerful rocket ever
SpaceX will attempt the first test flight of its integrated Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster on Monday morning. Known collectively as “Starship,” it’s the tallest rocket ever built, standing at 394 feet tall (120 meters) — about 90 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s also the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the Super Heavy booster fitted with 33 of SpaceX’s powerful Raptor engines — the most engines ever featured in a first stage rocket booster.Read Article >
Starship is integral to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s vision of eventually sending a crew of people to Mars. It supersedes the company’s Falcon 9 rocket — currently the world’s most frequently launched rocket — capable of carrying more cargo and a larger crew while featuring a fully reusable design to help reduce the costs associated with spaceflight. Providing everything goes as planned, SpaceX will use Starship to transport NASA’s Artemis 3 astronauts to the moon in 2025.
- Musk sets expectations low for Starship launch.
The SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO speaking live on Twitter Spaces Sunday night:
“If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the launchpad... The chances of us triggering an abort and having to postpone the launch are high.”
- SpaceX’s first Starship test flight is targeting 9AM ET for liftoff.
Your Monday morning plans could include a groundbreaking rocket launch — SpaceX and Elon Musk are ready to attempt a first integrated Starship launch that’s scheduled to take place around 9AM ET.
The countdown’s first check-in should come two hours prior to liftoff, so keep an eye on our stream for any updates to the plans.
Apr 14
SpaceX’s Starship rocket receives clearance for launch
SpaceX’s Starship rocket has been cleared for launch by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meaning it could take its first orbital flight test as soon as next week, as reported earlier by CNN.Read Article >
With the help of SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket, Starship is the spacecraft that’s designed to ferry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars. SpaceX says it's targeting a Starship launch from the company’s Texas Starbase “as soon as” April 17th.
Apr 10SpaceX updates its Mars mission demo reel.
It’s been a few years since Elon Musk and SpaceX showed off early designs of Starship and proclaimed it would enable humans to travel to Mars.
You should go back and watch that 2016 reveal, then check out this five-minute CG video SpaceX just posted, again showing the Starship launching, refueling, and reaching an outpost on Mars. The video’s still all renderings and possibilities, but with an orbital flight test for Starship possibly around the corner, it feels a little different.
Apr 10
Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft is ready to launch soon
Last week, SpaceX announced it’s poised to launch the fully stacked Starship spacecraft for a first orbital flight test following a launch rehearsal this week and pending regulatory approval. Now SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is confirming it’s ready, with launch “trending towards near the end of third week of April,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Monday.Read Article >
Starship is SpaceX’s long-awaited flagship spacecraft that’s designed to take astronauts and payloads to deep space — including the Moon and, of course, Mars. Most importantly, the parts are designed to be reusable, and it is paired with a massive booster known as the Super Heavy to get it off the Earth’s surface.
Feb 931 out of 33 isn’t too bad.
Elon Musk says that only 31 of the 33 engines on SpaceX’s Starship booster actually fired, but the static fire test was still a thing to behold. Despite that, the test went really well otherwise according to the people over at the NASA Spaceflight channel, paving the way towards the ship actually launching.
They should start playing replays soon, so tune in if you want to see some flames.
