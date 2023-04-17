The Nanoleaf Lines are $50 off so you can turn your room into a gamer nightclub

The Nanoleaf Lines are a pretty unusual home lighting accessory, unless you normally decorate your rooms with the kind of lights you might find in a nightclub. The colorful LEDs allow you to create sculpture-like lighting on your walls that can be one of a kind. They add quite a dynamic pop of color and flare to a home gaming, streaming, or entertainment space, especially since they can connect to Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s SmartThings and do things like sync to music or to what’s on a screen. For today only, you can get a nine-light kit of Nanoleaf Lines for $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy — their best price to date. Read our review.

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit $ 150 $ 200 25 % off $ 150 The Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit comes with an adapter and nine LED light bars, allowing you to add color to your wall in a variety of patterns. The lights can also sync with your music and mirror the colors on your display or make use of an assortment of preloaded scenes via a companion app.

$150 at Best Buy (60 degrees, nine-light kit)

From decorating your home’s interior to keeping an eye on the going-ons outside, the Google Nest Cam with floodlight is on sale for around $219.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Wellbots, and direct from Google. If you already have a smart home system built around Google’s ecosystem, this is the ideal floodlight camera for you. It supports facial recognition and 24/7 recording when you pay for the optional subscription, though, even without that extra charge, it can detect people, vehicles, and animals, and record up to three hours for free. The bright built-in lights can illuminate your lawn or driveway, though keep in mind that since this is a wired-only device, you’ll either have to be handy enough to tackle the install or consider hiring a pro. Read our review.

The Google Nest floodlight is essentially the same camera as the Nest Cam, but here, it’s magnetically attached to a wired base with two positionable lights. Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

We’ve got a solid pair of TV deals in the budget and midrange spectrum that are worth considering. The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 65S455 4K TV is $379.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy, and the higher-end 55-inch Hisense U8H Mini LED TV is $649.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy as well.

The TCL is a good pick for anyone on a fairly tight budget who just wants a TV that excels at delivering the basics, like HDR10 support, a 60Hz refresh, four HDMI ports with one supporting eARC (for soundbars), and a built-in Roku TV interface that has pretty much all the de facto streaming apps.

The Hisense deal may not be the biggest discount we’ve seen, but it’s the second-best price for a midrange set that punches well above its weight class. The U8H is a Mini LED panel that gets much brighter than most TVs in this price range, and it supports a fast 120Hz refresh with HDMI 2.1 that’s up to snuff for the latest consoles.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (55-inch) $ 650 $ 700 7 % off $ 650 Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software. $650 at Best Buy