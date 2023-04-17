The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops, is nearly half off

Want an excellent gaming laptop that won’t weigh you down while traveling? You might want to grab today’s deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus then. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for $999.99 ($650 off), and it comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor. That marks a new all-time low price on this configuration.

Asus’ entry-level ROG Zephyrus G14 is our favorite gaming laptop, but it knows its way around spreadsheets, too. While it might be a little chunky and loud, it’s also still portable and, despite its compact size, exceptionally powerful. The laptop also comes equipped with a bright 16:10 QHD display and a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside all-day battery life — which is unusual for a gaming laptop. To top it off, the laptop sports a good webcam, so you can use it to make Zoom calls when it’s time to work. Read our review.