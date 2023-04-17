Mercedes-Benz’s EQS electric SUV gets the Maybach treatment

Mercedes-Benz revealed a sumptuous new Maybach version of its all-electric EQS SUV today — and it’s certainly made for owners who aren’t planning on driving it themselves. Instead, they’ll be sitting on one of the two rear captain seats, which are glamorously appointed in diamond-stitched Nappa leather and come with electric recliner seats, pillows, removable tablet screens, and even a bottle chiller to keep the drive alive.

The interior of the Maybach, of course, is designed for maximum comfort for the riders — but that comes at the cost of practicality. Even though it’s an SUV, it only sits four instead of five to seven people, something that makes more sense in the sedan S-Class Maybach vehicles.

Pricing on the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has not been revealed, but considering the most affordable EQS SUV starts in the low six-figure ($104,400), expect to pay almost double for the exclusivity. Even the Maybach GLS starts at about $175,000, so it’s safe to say the EQS will be more expensive.

This could totally use a luxe braided charge cable. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Maybach first shared an opulent concept version of the electric EQS SUV in 2021. That one featured an enormous faux grille, beveled chrome wheels, and a grid of Maybach logos embedded in the headlights. The new production version scales back the exterior gaudiness a bit and more closely follows the design of the regular EQS but with a two-tone body that often is associated with Maybach.

Of course, the Maybach still has more design details to differentiate itself from the source, including the classic Mercedes-Benz raised hood emblem and faux grille instead of a light-up logo and futuristic fascia. Extra chrome trimmings are also added, including to the air intake area of the bumper and another strip connecting the “digital light” headlights that offer light shows for welcoming and saying goodbye to the driver.

The exterior also has exclusive rims that are shaped like flat cogs for aero-friendliness, which honestly look worse than the star-style rims of the regular EQS SUV model. But they do feature the Mercedes-Benz logo with Maybach written on the caps and come in 21- and 22-inch sizes. The automaker also claims it has made the radar equipment invisible by fully integrating it into the “high-tech element.”

As an EV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is similar — but a bit more powerful — than the highest-end non-Maybach EQS 580. It has dual motors with a total output of 484 kW (vs. 385 kW) but gets the same 130mph top speed and a slightly quicker 0–62 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds.

The Maybach also supports 200kW DC-fast charging and “up to 600” kilometers of range on one charge — though that is based on European WLTP testing procedures and is notably less than the 660-kilometer WLTP range on the standard EQS SUV. In the US, the EQS 580 SUV is rated for 285 miles on a full charge.