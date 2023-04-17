Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Joseph Staten, who helped get Halo Infinite over the finish line, is joining Netflix

Joseph Staten, who helped get Halo Infinite over the finish line, is joining Netflix

/

After leaving Microsoft earlier this month, Joseph Staten has announced that he’s joining Netflix as a creative director to help build a brand-new AAA game.

By Jay Peters

Share this story

An image showing Master Chief
Image: 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Joseph Staten, Halo Infinite’s former head of creative who just announced he was leaving Microsoft, will be the creative director for a new AAA game from Netflix, Staten announced on Monday.

“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten wrote in a short Twitter thread on Monday. He didn’t share many specific details about the new game, but he says it will be a “brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP.”

Staten confirmed his departure from Microsoft just 10 days ago. A Bungie veteran who worked on the first three Halo games, Staten was added to 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite team shortly after Microsoft delayed the game from 2020 to 2021. Staten had moved to Xbox’s publishing division shortly before he left the company altogether.

Netflix declined to comment. The company has invested heavily in growing its games offerings, and it has a lot of games in development, a growing lineup of studios, and big ambitions for a cloud gaming service, even after the failure of Google’s Stadia.

Update April 17th, 1:23PM ET: Netflix declined to comment.

More from this stream All the news about Netflix’s gaming efforts

See all 40 stories