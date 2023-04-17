Joseph Staten, who helped get Halo Infinite over the finish line, is joining Netflix

Joseph Staten, Halo Infinite’s former head of creative who just announced he was leaving Microsoft, will be the creative director for a new AAA game from Netflix, Staten announced on Monday.

“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten wrote in a short Twitter thread on Monday. He didn’t share many specific details about the new game, but he says it will be a “brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP.”

Staten confirmed his departure from Microsoft just 10 days ago. A Bungie veteran who worked on the first three Halo games, Staten was added to 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite team shortly after Microsoft delayed the game from 2020 to 2021. Staten had moved to Xbox’s publishing division shortly before he left the company altogether.