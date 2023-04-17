WB announces a Harry Potter Quidditch multiplayer game

The game’s website is a little bare, featuring only a sign-up portal to be a play tester and a lengthy FAQ highlighting details about the game, its publisher, Portkey Games, and the level of involvement of noted and vocal transphobe J.K. Rowling, who has said trans women are “predators” and should therefore be disallowed from “single gender” spaces. The FAQ doesn’t say when the game will be released or on what platforms, but it does denote that it’s been in development for several years.