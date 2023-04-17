Bowser has been freed from prison

Console hacker Gary Bowser is getting released from federal prison after spending over two years behind bars, as first reported by TorrentFreak (via Gizmodo). In an interview with YouTuber Nick Moses, Bowser says he was released to a Washington detention center last month, where he now awaits his return to his home country of Canada.

Bowser was arrested and charged with fraud in 2020 for his role in Team Xecuter, a hacking group that made and sold mod chips for the Nintendo Switch, 3DS, NES Classic Edition, Sony’s PlayStation Classic, and other consoles. Since Bowser was living in the Dominican Republic at the time, he was extradited to the US to serve his 40-month sentence, which he says has been cut short due to good behavior.