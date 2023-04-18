Everrati delivers its first electric Porsche 911 restomod built in the US

Everrati, a UK-based company that restores classic cars and converts them to electric vehicles, has delivered its first US-built Porsche 911 in California, the company announced on Monday.

For Everrati, the delivery marks a milestone for the company and its CEO, Justin Lunny, who’s been working hard to expand manufacturing to the US since our conversation with him in 2021. Everrati’s pursuit of local manufacturing follows growing customer interest in the US, where many had voiced the desire to convert their prestigious classic cars to electric.

The first US customer to take delivery is Nest co-founder Matt Rogers, who first learned about Everrati through a UK publication. Rogers then became a major investor in Everrati, as we learned in our interview with both him and Lunny last year.

At the time of that interview, Rogers’ 1991 Porsche 911 (964) was at the shop being worked on by Aria Group, Everrati’s Irving, California-based manufacturing partner that has experience working on prestige vehicle conversions. (Aria Group is known for its manufacturing work on bespoke vehicles, including custom Porsche 911 cars by Singer Vehicle Design.)

About nine months later, Rogers’ Porsche 911, one that is similar to his father’s when Roger was young, is now a complete Everrati “Signature” and is finally back in his hands. The car has a fresh light “Mexican blue” paint job and is adorned with an Everrati emblem on the side, plus the wordmark on the back to show off that it’s an electric car.

Matt Roger’s Everrati Porsche 911 has fresh leather upholstery, but mostly original console parts. Image: Everrati

The new interior upholstery is made with blue leather. Everrati added a custom plaque on the center console with the vehicle’s manufacturing details, including Everrati’s US division title “The Pacific Commission.” Rogers’ car is known as 964 003 USA Build 001.

Everrati officially calls this Porsche the “Signature Wide Body Edition.” And while it’s built by hand, the process is documented heavily with the intention of being easily repeatable for each vehicle model the company works on. As an EV, it’s quite capable too: it has a 62kWh battery pack, and can travel over 200 miles on a full charge.

The car accepts AC charging and CCS Combo DC fast charging. Image: Everrati