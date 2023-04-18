The Pixel 7A might cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A

Google’s still-unannounced Pixel 7A might cost $499, meaning the rumored midrange phone will launch at a $50 premium over last year’s Pixel 6A, according to 9to5Google. While that price might be a bit of a disappointment, the new phone will apparently getting some big upgrades that could justify the cost.
The cameras, for example, are moving up to a 64MP main camera (up from 12MP in the Pixel 6A) and a 13MP ultrawide camera (up from 12MP), 9to5Google reports. The phone will apparently also be getting a 90hz display, the Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and wireless charging. Those all seem like nice improvements from the very-good Pixel 6A.
If that all sounds good to you, you may not need to wait long to pick up a Pixel 7A yourself. 9to5Google says the phone will be available to order on May 10th (the day of Google’s big I/O conference) for delivery as soon as May 11th. And you want a better idea of what the Pixel 7A will look like before making a decision, check out recent renders revealing a nice blue color and somebody’s actual hands-on with the phone. But you should know that you can actually buy a more affordable Pixel 7-series phone right now, as the Pixel 7 is on sale for as low as $349 (with activation) at Best Buy.
Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
9to5Google also shared new details about the forthcoming Pixel Tablet, including that it will come with 8GB of RAM and be offered in two storage options. It also apparently won’t come with a USB-C charging brick because you can charge the tablet through its wireless charging dock. Google already promised the tablet would arrive sometime this year, and 9to5Google says that it could go on sale in June.