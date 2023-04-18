The Pixel 7A might cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A

Google’s still-unannounced Pixel 7A might cost $499, meaning the rumored midrange phone will launch at a $50 premium over last year’s Pixel 6A, according to 9to5Google. While that price might be a bit of a disappointment, the new phone will apparently getting some big upgrades that could justify the cost.

The cameras, for example, are moving up to a 64MP main camera (up from 12MP in the Pixel 6A) and a 13MP ultrawide camera (up from 12MP), 9to5Google reports. The phone will apparently also be getting a 90hz display, the Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and wireless charging. Those all seem like nice improvements from the very-good Pixel 6A.

If that all sounds good to you, you may not need to wait long to pick up a Pixel 7A yourself. 9to5Google says the phone will be available to order on May 10th (the day of Google’s big I/O conference) for delivery as soon as May 11th. And you want a better idea of what the Pixel 7A will look like before making a decision, check out recent renders revealing a nice blue color and somebody’s actual hands-on with the phone. But you should know that you can actually buy a more affordable Pixel 7-series phone right now, as the Pixel 7 is on sale for as low as $349 (with activation) at Best Buy.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.