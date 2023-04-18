Withings’ latest smart scale features an ‘eyes closed’ mode

Even if your goal is to lose weight, the number on the scale isn’t always the best measure of progress. In that vein, Withings’ new Body Smart scale is adding an “eyes closed” mode. Instead of displaying your weight, the scale will instead show encouraging messages or metrics like step count, air quality, and the weather.

It might seem odd to exclude weight on a scale, but it’s a helpful feature for folks who want to track their health but may have a history of disordered eating, are easily discouraged, or want to focus on other measures of progress like muscle gain. Or you could merely want to keep your weight private and viewable only within the app. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of feature. The QardioBase 2, for example, had a smart feedback mode that replaced the numbers with a smiley (or not-so-smiley) face that indicated your progress toward your weight loss goals. Withings’ implementation is a bit broader in scope, as it doesn’t necessarily have to be tied to any weight loss goal.

You can see weight if you choose to, however. It’s also got a color display. Image: Withings

Withings already has a number of smart scales, including the entry-level Body, the $199.95 Body Comp, and the $399.95 Body Scan. Price and feature-wise, the new Body Smart sits on the more affordable end at $99.95. Like Withings’ other scales, it can track heart rate and uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to determine body composition. Essentially, it sends a small electrical signal through your feet to measure body fat, visceral fat (the “bad” kind of fat), muscle mass, and water weight.

On top of the typical BIA-enabled metrics, the Body Smart also introduces basal metabolic rate (BMR) and metabolic age. While these features won’t be available at launch, Withings says they’ll arrive via an over-the-air update in May along with a pregnancy mode. BMR refers to how many calories a person burns at rest, while the latter compares your BMR against that of other people in your age group. The new scale also has a color screen, compared to the black-and-white display featured on previous scales. As for battery life, Withings says it’ll operate on three AAA batteries for up to 15 months.