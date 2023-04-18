Skip to main content
The Verge is nominated for three Webby Awards, and you can help us win!

Get your votes in by Thursday, April 20th, at 11:59PM PT!

By Verge Staff

The 27th annual Webby Award season is upon us, and this year, The Verge has been nominated in three categories! This is basically a run for the “Best on the Internet” — and after hearing the Webbys received nearly 14,000 entries, it’s pretty exciting to be nominated. 

As nominees, we can win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans — like yourself! — so we’d love your support. You can vote for The Verge in all three categories, so visit the links below to cast your votes for the following nominations: 

  • Best in Technology Video: Full Frame with Becca Farsace — VOTE
  • Best in Technology Podcasts: The Vergecast — VOTE
  • Best in Social Video for Education & Discovery: Seeker By the Verge — VOTE

You have until Thursday, April 20th at 11:59PM PT to cast your votes, and winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th. Bonus prompt: in the comments, tell us what you think our five-word acceptance speech should be if we win. 

And don’t forget to treat yourself to some new swag from The Verge’s merch store as a reward for all that hard voting!

