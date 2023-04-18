The Verge is nominated for three Webby Awards, and you can help us win!

The 27th annual Webby Award season is upon us, and this year, The Verge has been nominated in three categories! This is basically a run for the “Best on the Internet” — and after hearing the Webbys received nearly 14,000 entries, it’s pretty exciting to be nominated.

As nominees, we can win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans — like yourself! — so we’d love your support. You can vote for The Verge in all three categories, so visit the links below to cast your votes for the following nominations:

Best in Technology Video: Full Frame with Becca Farsace — VOTE

Best in Technology Podcasts: The Vergecast — VOTE

Best in Social Video for Education & Discovery: Seeker By the Verge — VOTE

You have until Thursday, April 20th at 11:59PM PT to cast your votes, and winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th. Bonus prompt: in the comments, tell us what you think our five-word acceptance speech should be if we win.