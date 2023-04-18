Your Instagram ‘Link in bio’ can now have up to five links

Your Instagram bio can now include up to five links, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post on his Instagram channel on Tuesday. “Probably one of the most requested features we’ve had,” he wrote.
You can add links by editing your profile in the mobile app, where you can give them titles and reorder how they’ll appear. However, if you’ve added more than one link, anyone visiting your profile will still have to click through a “[Your first link] and 1 other” message to see that list of links. That means that, if you have more than one link you have to feature on either your Instagram profile or already use a “Link in bio” service like Linktree, people are going to have to do an extra click to see your links no matter what.
Still, it’s a handy feature to have built into Instagram and one that could make the platform more enticing to people looking for a new home in the aftermath of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Meta was also seemingly inspired by Twitter to start to roll out paid verification, but at least Meta’s version offers benefits like direct access to customer support instead of the shame of Twitter Blue.