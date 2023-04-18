Your Instagram ‘Link in bio’ can now have up to five links

You can add links by editing your profile in the mobile app, where you can give them titles and reorder how they’ll appear. However, if you’ve added more than one link, anyone visiting your profile will still have to click through a “[Your first link] and 1 other” message to see that list of links. That means that, if you have more than one link you have to feature on either your Instagram profile or already use a “Link in bio” service like Linktree, people are going to have to do an extra click to see your links no matter what.