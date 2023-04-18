Apple’s VR headset might run tweaked versions of iPad apps

Apple’s long-rumored VR / AR headset might run adapted versions of iPad apps, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The mixed reality device’s new interface will also apparently let users access “millions” of already-available apps on the App Store.

This, in my opinion, is very good news: a bunch of great apps could go a long way in making a compelling case for what’s expected to be a very expensive gadget in a device category that isn’t doing great right now.

Here are some of the apps you can expect, according to Bloomberg:

Apple is working on “optimized” versions of apps like Safari and many of the core apps you might already be familiar with from an iPhone, including “Apple’s services for calendars, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messaging, notes, photos and reminders, as well as its music, news, stocks and weather apps.”

There will be headset versions of FaceTime and Apple TV with features that “will look similar to their iPad counterparts.”

Apple is apparently testing a camera app, which could let you take pictures using its many rumored cameras.

You’ll be able to read books in VR with Apple Books and meditate with an app.

A headset-compatible version of its new Freeform app could let you collaborate with others in mixed reality.

Freeform won’t be the only productivity app: the headset will also apparently support Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie, and GarageBand.

Apple wants to make watching sports a “richer experience,” which could utilize technology it acquired when it bought NextVR.

Gaming will “be a central piece of the device’s appeal.” (That feels like a smart decision.)