Nintendo’s Indie World showcase features Cult of the Lamb DLC, Oxenfree II, and more

In case Tears of the Kingdom isn’t your thing or you need something to tide you over until May 12th, Nintendo put on a 20-minute Indie World presentation chock-full of new games, DLC, trailers, and more. Here are the highlights.

Mineko’s Night Market

In Mineko’s Night Market, you play as Mineko, who’s tasked with crafting all sorts of tchotchkes for the weekly Night Market. There’s also a fun, wide world to explore, allowing you to uncover the ancient secrets of the legendary cat-god. But be careful, as there are dubious-looking government agents who don’t want land’s secrets revealed. Mineko’s Night Market looks like a cuter version of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin but without all the demon killing. Out already on Steam and Mac, it makes its Nintendo Switch debut on September 26th.

My Time At Sandrock

In this sequel to My Time At Portia, My Time At Sandrock lets you restore a post-apocalyptic desert town into a bustling community. Along the way, you’ll gather resources to upgrade the local workshop, grow crops, decorate your home, complete side quests, befriend villagers, and even fall in love. There are also cute dog penguins (!!) to befriend. My Time at Sandrock doesn’t have a firm release date but is due out sometime this summer.

Five Nights At Freddie’s: Security Breach

Freddie Fazbear is back, and this time... he’s your friend?? In Five Nights At Freddie’s: Security Breach, you are trapped overnight at Freddie Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex, where, with the help of Freddie, you must evade and outwit his murderous animatronic friends. If you’re keen to experience the terror of being chased down by janky robots who want nothing more than a big ole hug, good news: Security Breach stealth drops on the Switch later today.

Plate Up!

Do you secretly hate your friends and want to rip them apart via an innocuous co-op restaurant management game? Then Plate Up! is exactly what you need. From It’s Happening and Yogscast Games, you and up to three soon-to-be-former friends can build and staff your own restaurant. Cook meals, clean dishes, and if you earn enough money, you’ll be able to create Rube Goldberg-levels of automation to make your restaurant run as efficiently as possible. If you’re good enough, maybe your friendships will survive. Plate Up! hits the Switch in October 2023.

Quilts and Cats of Calico

Nothing seems more cozy than comfy blankets and kitties and Quilts and Cats of Calico combine both. Based on the tabletop game Calico, Quilts and Cats lets you construct the perfect quilt that will attract all kinds of fuzzy feline friends. Quilts and Cats of Calico launches sometime in Fall 2023.

Rift of the NecroDancer

Brace Yourself Games, makers of the fabulous Crypt of the NecroDancer and Cadence of Hyrule, have a new rhythm game in the works, Rift of the NecroDancer. Instead of dungeon crawling to the beat, Rift has you fight monsters slowly heading toward you, vanquishing them with strikes timed to the music. When you’re not beating back beasties to a beat, Rift also has special mini-games, each tailored to one of the five character storylines. Rift of the NecroDancer grooves onto the Switch later this year.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers

A Little to the Left is getting DLC? Say no more! Cupboards and Drawers adds 25 new armoire and alcove-themed puzzles. Use your wits and skills to put things back in order, and with some puzzles having more than one solution, you’ll have so much satisfying, brain-scratching fun getting your virtual house in order. A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC releases in June 2023.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith

Cult of the Lamb was one of my favorite games of 2022, and I’m so pleased to see it’s getting a free update. Check out all the details here.

Animal Well

Bigmode, the new indie publisher founded by gaming review YouTuber videogamedunkey, made an appearance during today’s Indie World to remind us that its first game, Animal Well, is still coming — due out in early 2024.

Crime O’Clock

Crime O’Clock is a great name for a game in which you must solve over 40 crimes across time and space. Explore ancient Egyptian ruins and futuristic cyberpunk cities but beware, your actions in one era affect outcomes in another. Crime O’Clock will be available on June 30th.

Teslagrad 2

Teslagrad, a puzzle platformer celebrating Scandinavian culture, is getting a sequel. In Teslagrad 2, make use of the power of electromancy to solve physics puzzles and explore the world. Teslagrad 2 launches today on the Switch, and in a neat surprise, the developers have also announced a remaster of the original Teslagrad will also be available today.

Shadows over Loathing

Shadows over Loathing is a quirky-looking stick figure RPG set in the West of Loathing universe. In it, you must confront all kinds of eldritch horrors, including... cheese wizards. Interestingly, the game’s accessibility features include an arachnophobia mode that will eliminate the game’s spider enemies. It also features an arachnophilia mode increasing the number of spiders you’ll face. That should tell you what kind of shenanigans you’re in for when Shadows of Loathing launches later today.

Blasphemous II

The Game Kitchen, makers of Blasphemous, have announced a sequel to their 2D pixel Soulsborne Metroidvania. Blashpemous II features more of the same stylish pixel art, punishing combat and platforming. In Blasphemous II, The Penitent One will have more skills at their disposal, a progression system, and a way for players to customize their loudout. Blasphemous II will take you to church this summer on Nintendo Switch.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals