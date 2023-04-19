It’s going to be a very supernatural summer. As part of its latest Indie World showcase, Nintendo announced that, after some delays , Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be launching on July 12th. The game is coming to the Switch but also Steam, PlayStation consoles, and Netflix.

Lost Signals is a sequel to the 2016 adventure game that was not only very creepy (with similar vibes to Stranger Things) but also had a novel dialogue system that made conversation very natural. The sequel moves things forward five years to continue the story. Here’s the official premise: