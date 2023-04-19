It’s going to be a very supernatural summer. As part of its latest Indie World showcase, Nintendo announced that, after some delays, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be launching on July 12th. The game is coming to the Switch but also Steam, PlayStation consoles, and Netflix.
Lost Signals is a sequel to the 2016 adventure game that was not only very creepy (with similar vibes to Stranger Things) but also had a novel dialogue system that made conversation very natural. The sequel moves things forward five years to continue the story. Here’s the official premise:
Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to research strange electromagnetic waves. Tune the radio to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world around you. And watch out for a shadowy cult attempting to open a reality-altering portal. While exploring the town, use the new walkie-talkie conversation system to connect with local contacts.
Lost Signals is also notable as it’s the first release from developer Night School since the studio was acquired by Netflix as part of the streamer’s continued push into gaming. The original Oxenfree is available on mobile for Netflix subscribers.