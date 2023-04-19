Microsoft is reportedly working on a smaller Surface Pro and Arm-powered Surface Go 4

Microsoft is reportedly working on a smaller Surface Pro with an 11-inch display and an Arm-powered Surface Go 4 model. Windows Central reports that the smaller Surface Pro is codenamed Luxor and will be similar in size and shape to the Surface Go, the more budget 10.5-inch tablet that’s designed to look like a tiny Surface Pro.

Currently, Microsoft only ships its Surface Pro 9 with a 13-inch screen, in both Arm- and Intel-powered models. A new 11-inch model will also reportedly include a 120Hz display, in keeping with the premium specs found on the current 13-inch models.

A move to an Arm processor on the Surface Go 4 is reportedly in the works, too. Codenamed Tanta, the Surface Go 4 is said to ship with a chip based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c. Microsoft will reportedly stick with an Intel version of the Surface Go 4, but the Qualcomm-powered model may include 5G support for the first time.