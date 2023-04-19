Meta’s latest layoffs cut employees in technical roles

Meta has started its latest round of layoffs on Wednesday, and they affect employees in technical roles, according to CNBC.

It’s unclear how many employees are being laid off in this round, but Vox reported Tuesday that the cuts would be “in the range” of 4,000 people. On LinkedIn, I found posts from people laid off in roles including senior engineering manager, user experience researcher, data scientist, technical program manager, gameplay programmer, and content designer.

When reached for comment, spokesperson Elana Widmann pointed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s March 14th post announcing its plans to cut 10,000 more employees in addition to the 11,000 that the company already laid off. In that post, Zuckerberg said there would be three waves of cuts: the company’s recruiting organization was affected right after the announcement, “restructurings and layoffs” would hit its “tech groups” in late April, and its business groups would see cuts in late May. It also laid off workers in its customer support teams.