Twitter promises it’s really, actually removing legacy blue checks very soon

Twitter reiterated today that it’s going to remove legacy verified checkmarks Thursday, April 20th. Yes, that does mean Elon Musk’s Twitter intends to remove the last vestiges of what he once deemed the “lords & peasants system” on 4/20, ha ha.

And this April 20th date isn’t new; Musk tweeted about it on April 11th. But now that Twitter’s Verified account is tweeting the date, it feels like it could actually happen this time.