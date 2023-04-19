Bluesky, a decentralized Twitter alternative, is now on Android

Bluesky, the Jack Dorsey-backed decentralized Twitter alternative, now has an Android app. The launch follows the release of the service’s iOS app, which came out in late February. However, if you want to access the service at all, you’ll need to join the waitlist or get an invite code from a friend.
I don’t have an Android phone, so I can’t vouch for the quality of the Android app. But I would recommend getting on the waitlist for the service — it’s my favorite Twitter clone yet. Right now, it’s a pretty small community of over 25,000 people, and it feels like everyone is really dedicated to maintaining a positive environment. It’s also a nice break from Twitter, which continues to get worse every day and will probably be especially bad starting tomorrow.
There are some limitations to Bluesky right now. Because it’s a small community, you probably won’t be able to follow the same people you might on other social networks. And it’s still missing basic features like direct messages. But I enjoy scrolling my Bluesky feed more than just about any other right now, and if the platform takes off, it could prove to be a great — and Musk-proof — Twitter alternative.