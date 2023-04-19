Elon Musk announces Tesla Cybertruck delivery event in third quarter of 2023

Tesla will have a delivery event for its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023, Elon Musk said during an earnings call with investors Wednesday.

After more than three years since its initial announcement, Cybertruck production is expected to start this summer — though Musk has said that volume production won’t begin until next year.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product,” Musk said Wednesday. “It’s not made in the way that other cars are made.”

Image: Tesla

Asked for updated specs, such as range or unique features, Musk demurred, noting that those details would be revealed during the hand-off event.

“One thing I am confident of saying is that it’s an incredible product,” Musk said. “It’s a Hall of Famer.”

One of the main reasons for the delay may be the company’s decision to make the Cybertruck out of stainless steel, which costs more than steel typically used in auto manufacturing. It can’t be stamped into fenders and other parts thanks to its tendency to spring back into its original shape. And it requires special welding techniques — all of which have made the Cybertruck production more complicated than Tesla’s other vehicles.