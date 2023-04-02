Secret Invasion’s latest trailer is a prelude to Marvel’s next big war

Nick Fury’s kept himself pretty scarce since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Secret Invasion series , the man behind the Avengers Initiative is back and preparing for a war that only he can wage.

Though much of Secret Invasion’s new trailer is footage we’ve seen before, a handful of new moments make clear that Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) absence hasn’t gone unnoticed on Earth in the years since the Avengers managed to reverse Thanos’ snap. While Fury’s been off-planet hiding, Skrulls loyal to him back on Earth, like Talos (Ben Mendohlson), have watched as the extremist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) used Fury’s absence to justify their increasingly violent plays for true freedom on their adopted planet.

It’s Gravik’s attacks on the public that bring Fury back to Earth and into contact with old — and seemingly human — allies like Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) and MI6’s Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman). But it’s Fury’s refusal to contact the Avengers and ask them for help that seems to be one of the big reasons that the world is in so much danger. While the trailer doesn’t show any hints about whether they might show up, it definitely makes it seem like the show’s going to be engaging as hell when it hits Disney Plus on June 21st.