Lucid is now delivering its blacked-out ‘stealth’ Air sedans to customers

Lucid is now delivering new Air electric sedans for customers who ordered them with the dark-trimmed “Stealth Appearance” package. The option was first made available to order last year, which includes changes on “up to 35 components” that give the Air black gloss and satin graphite accents. And when paired with infinite black paint, you can even get a nearly murdered-out look.

The first Lucid Air deliveries with Stealth Appearance are happening at the automaker’s Costa Mesa service center in Orange County, California. Lucid states it will deliver more throughout the country in the coming weeks. Lucid’s Q1 2023 customer deliveries are up 290 percent year over year at 1,406, and that comes after lackluster production numbers from last year.

Stealth Appearance can be selected on Lucid’s Touring and Grand Touring / Performance models for an extra $6,000 when paired with a glass canopy roof. Lucid is now also letting customers configure Stealth Appearance for $3,000 on Touring models that have a metal roof. It also includes special satin black wheel options in 21-inch Aero Sport or 20-inch Aero Lite styles.

Stealth looks great even without black paint. Image: Lucid

The Stealth Appearance package not only makes the car seem sleeker but also makes it a bit less gaudy and more “enigmatic,” as Derek Jenkins, Lucid’s SVP of design and brand, described it in a press release. Most Lucid Air vehicles have shipped with a two-tone design — not unlike the style of a Maybach ultra-luxury vehicle — but the top hat look isn’t for everyone.