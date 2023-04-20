Twitter begins removing blue checkmarks from all legacy users

Twitter has begun removing blue checkmarks en masse from legacy verified accounts, fulfilling one of owner Elon Musk’s long-stated plans for the social media network.

The change is apparent on Twitter accounts for several Verge writers and other journalists like LA Times reporter Matt Pearce, with the verification logos occasionally disappearing and reappearing between page reloads.

Two different browser sessions, one Twitter profile.. Which one is the real Matt Pearce? Image: Twitter

Historically, the aim of Twitter’s verification system was to ensure that accounts from notable individuals and organizations who freely contributed content to the social media platform were actually being run by those individuals and organizations. Instead, Musk is now charging $8 a month for verification through Twitter Blue.

Musk has been vocal about his dislike for the legacy verification system, calling it “bullshit,” “corrupt,” and a “lords & peasants system.” Journalists on the platform were able to be verified almost by default regardless of the size of their following or readership, which appears not to have been sitting right with Musk’s antagonistic relationship with the media.