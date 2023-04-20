Voicemod now available on Mac with real-time AI voice changing and soundboards

Voicemod, a popular voice changer and soundboard, is now available on macOS. Voicemod is widely used by streamers, gamers, and content creators to trigger sound effects through soundboards or for pitch-shifting and fun real-time voice changes.

Voicemod on macOS is supported on both Intel- and Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and works by creating its own virtual microphone so you can use it in any application. There are more than 100 voice options or enhancements available, and the popular soundboard feature lets you play custom sounds over your microphone in games and during FaceTime or Zoom calls.

“We are excited to be the first company to offer a real-time voice changer and soundboard app to macOS users,” says Jaime Bosch, CEO and co-founder of Voicemod. “Our app is designed to help users gain confidence, express themselves, or bring their character impersonations to life.”

You can even transform your voice into fantasy characters, pilots, astronauts, and the actor Morgan Freeman. Voicemod’s AI Voices feature combines sound design techniques and professional voice actor lines into an AI-powered voice that you can use in real time.