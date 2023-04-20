THQ Nordic joins the lineup of summer gaming events

Even without E3, the summer lineup of gaming livestreams continues to get packed. The latest company to announce an event is THQ Nordic, which will be airing a “digital showcase” on August 11th at 3PM ET. The company says the event will include news and brand-new announcements as well as details on upcoming games in its lineup such as Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2, and Trine 5. You’ll be able to check it out on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.
E3 is officially off the table this year, with the annual summer showcase canceled and its future looking murky. But already, a number of events have popped up to fill in the gap. In addition to THQ Nordic’s newly announced event, there’s Summer Game Fest on June 8th, a Microsoft showcase (including a dedicated event for Starfield) on June 11th, and an Ubisoft keynote on June 12th. Even Nintendo is getting in on the action with an in-person event kicking off in September.