Disney Plus is getting five Spider-Man movies

Five Spider-Man movies, including the full Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, are coming to Disney Plus very soon, Disney announced on Thursday. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man all hit the streaming service tomorrow, April 21st. Spider-Man: Homecoming and a Spider-Man-adjacent movie, Venom, will be available on May 12th.

It will be great to have these Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus. Since Sony Pictures owns the film rights to Spider-Man, the movies have so far been available on different streaming services, which was a huge pain, especially when the vast majority of Marvel movies are already on Disney Plus.