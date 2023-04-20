Street Fighter 6 gets a new demo that’s available now on PlayStation

Street Fighter 6 comes out in a little over a month, but if you want to get warmed up before the game’s full release, you can check out a new demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 right now. If you’re on Xbox Series X / S or PC, the demo will be available on April 26th.

As part of the demo, you’ll be able to try out part of the game’s World Tour single-player mode, and build a custom avatar for World Tour that can be transferred to the full game at launch. (Well, as long you end up playing the full game on the same platform.)

Capcom revealed the demo as part of Thursday’s Street Fighter 6 Showcase, which was chock-full of new details about the game. Here’s just a few:

There will be four characters added in the game’s first year: Rashid (from Street Fighter V) in summer 2023, A.K.I. in autumn 2023, Ed (first playable in Street Fighter V) in early winter 2024, and Akuma in spring 2024.

The World Tour mode will have some RPG elements, including skill points and a skill tree.

You’ll be able to take your World Tour avatar into online “Avatar Battles.”

There are new accessibility features, including a control scheme that will auto-attack when you press a button.

Characters can show wear and tear over the course of the fight thanks to the new Battle Damage feature. (Though it’s only available in “certain offline modes,” according to a press release.)

There’s a lot more I didn’t cover here, and I recommend watching the full show to learn about all of the new additions. The game is scheduled to launch on June 2nd.