Dota 2’s ‘meta-defining’ New Frontiers update makes the map 40 percent bigger

Dota 2, one of the world’s most popular esports titles serving over 300,000 concurrent players on Steam as I write these words, has just dropped a massive update called New Frontiers that will likely change the free-to-play game forever. And the biggest difference by far is real estate: the game’s entire map is now 40 percent larger, letting you explore around the edges.
“The core objective of the game remains the same,” assures Valve — “your lanes aren’t further away from each other, and everything you need to win is still in the center of the map.”
But Valve goes on to describe “meta-defining new features,” new locations, new Tormentor mini-bosses, vision-granting neutral units called Watchers, Lotus Pools that generate fruit, new items, matchmaking changes, UI tweaks to the health bars, and a host of hero rebalances that will touch every character in the game.
The changelog for Patch 7.33 seems like it goes on forever, and players will eat it up. Click here for the full graphical feast; or click here to get straight to the meat.