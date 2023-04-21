The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is down to just $19.99

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift that’s cheap in price but not quality, today’s lead deal is a good one to consider. Right now, you can pick up the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) from Best Buy, Google, and B&H Photo. That’s just $1 shy of the device’s all-time low.
Google’s entry-level streaming device is the budget-friendly version of one of our favorite models, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). Like its pricier sibling, it’s uniquely capable of curating recommendations across a variety of streaming services and provides an array of helpful info, including Rotten Tomatoes ratings. It can also play HDR videos, supports casting, and comes with the same Google Assistant-compatible voice remote as the 4K model.
What you don’t get, however, is support for Dolby Atmos and 4K streaming (the device tops out at 1080p resolution). If your mom is like mine and isn’t a videophile, that probably won’t matter much, nor will it probably make a huge difference if you’re someone just looking for a cheap way to add Netflix to a secondary TV. That said, if you do want the best budget-friendly device money can buy, you can also pick up the 4K Chromecast on sale at Verizon for $34.99 ($15 off).
Read our Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and (HD) reviews.
Did you steer clear of Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra given how expensive it is? Join the club! The good news is that the last-gen S22 Ultra is now available at nearly half the price. Woot is discounting the Galaxy S22 Ultra in multiple configurations, dropping the unlocked Android phone to just $697.99 ($502 off) in the 128GB configuration. You can also pick up the 256GB variant in green for $797.99 and the 512GB model in white for $897.99, both of which are also $502 off.
Given the S23 Ultra isn’t a significant upgrade over the S22 Ultra, that’s a fantastic deal. No matter which you buy, you’ll get a phone with a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, IP68 weather sealing, and support for Samsung’s included S-Pen. The S23 Ultra does feature a faster processor and a new 200MP main camera; however, last year’s premium flagship is still plenty fast and comes with a standout lens, one that bested the iPhone 14 Pro in our camera shootout last year.
Nintendo revealed a bunch of indie titles during its recent Indie World presentation, but a good chunk of them won’t be available until later this year. If you need something to tide you over until then, however, Nintendo is currently discounting a host of great indie games.
Right now, Nintendo is taking up to 75 percent off various games as a part of its ongoing April Indie Sale, which will run until 2:59AM ET on April 27th. While the promo applies to newer titles released within the past year or so, the discounts on older games are what really stand out. The digital version of Hades, an excellent roguelike, is available on the Nintendo Store for $12.49 (half off), for instance. You can also pick up the poignant Spirited Away-like Spiritfarer for $7.49 ($22.50 off), the single-player adventure title Celeste for just $4.99 ($15 off), or the action-adventure title Hollow Knight for $7.50 ($7.50 off).
Don’t leave just yet — we’ve got even more deals
- You can grab a refurbished iRobot Roomba i7 with a two-year warranty at eBay for $249.99 ($400 off the price of a new model) when you use promo code THINKGREEN. While it’s not as fast or as efficient as newer models, it’s still a good robovac that supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and the ability to smart map your entire home. Read our review.
- If you have an older iPad, Apple’s official Smart Keyboard — which is compatible with the ninth-gen iPad, the third-gen iPad Air, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017 — is on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $99 ($60 off). The handy Apple accessory magnetically attaches to the back of your tablet and, when not in use, turns into a protective front cover.
- Zagg is taking 30 percent off your order when you purchase two or more items that are not already on sale. This means you could, for example, buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector and a protective case for just $76.99 (about $33 off). Note, however, that buying two already discounted items does count toward the two-item minimum, which would then trigger the discount on other eligible products in your cart.