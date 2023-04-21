A real-life Pixel Fold has seemingly leaked for the very first time

You’ve seen renders and perhaps even a plastic mockup, but real-life footage of Google’s first foldable phone? Unless we’re getting the wool pulled over our eyes, behold the Pixel Fold!

It’s true, there’s not a lot to distinguish this as the Google foldable in this video alone — no logos, no distinctive design touches like a big camera bar, just a selfie camera up front, internal bezels, and a folding screen with rounded edges. It looks like it could be a Samsung prototype as easily as a Google device.

Image via Kuba Wojciechowski

Image via Kuba Wojciechowski

Except that it comes from reliable leaker (and developer) Kuba Wojciechowski, who’s had a bead on this device for months. He says it’s the Pixel Fold, and he tells The Verge the only other thing he can say on record is that this particular video is over a month old.