Apple’s luxe AirPods Max have dropped to their best price of the year

Happy Earth Day, all! We’ve got a bunch of great deals to kick off the weekend, none of which have anything to do with Earth Day. Now that we’ve established that, let’s get to the deals!

First up we have Apple’s AirPods Max, which are a little more affordable now that they’ve dropped to $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The noise-canceling headphones are one of our top picks, boasting excellent sound, premium build quality, and spatial audio support that allows for a more immersive experience. While their battery life is only average, they pair well with other Apple devices, making them a particularly good buy for those who already own an iPhone, iPad, or other Apple gadgets. Plus, they come with a natural-surrounding transparency mode few pairs of headphones can match, one that sounds as if you’re barely wearing headphones.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 35 $ 60 42 % off $ 35 $ 35 $ 60 42 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy, 6.6-foot built-in cable.

$35 at Amazon

We dedicated an entire blog earlier this week to highlighting this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal, but it’s worth noting again given it’s still available. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 14-inch gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor at an all-time low of $999.99 ($650 off).

Asus’s ROG Zephyrus G14 remains one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now thanks to its powerful components and speedy 120Hz refresh rate, yet it’s also portable enough that you can take it with you on the go. Plus, it offers all-day battery life — which we rarely ever see in a gaming laptop — and a surprisingly good webcam that allows you to take Zoom calls and use it for more than just a glorified Diablo IV machine (even if that’s totally acceptable in our book).

If over-ear headphones aren’t your thing, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds are also on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The newer QC Earbuds II may offer the best noise cancellation of any Bluetooth earbuds on the market right now, but the last-gen model is still no slouch. The original earbuds are still a great wireless option with excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and great ANC. And even though the newer model is better in just about every way, Bose left wireless charging out of the equation, meaning you at least have feature parity there when you plug the first-gen model in to charge via USB-C.

If your dimly lit office makes it hard for others to see you on video calls, today’s deal on the Logitech Litra Glow might help. You can mount the USB-powered LED light on a monitor, where it will illuminate your face while you’re on a Zoom call or streaming via Twitch. You also have a lot of control over how you appear on camera, thanks to settings like adjustable brightness and color temperature levels, as well as custom presets. The Lite Glow normally sells for $59.99, but right now you can buy the accessory from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for around $49, which is a new all-time low.