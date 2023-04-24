Disney’s latest and biggest round of layoffs has begun

“Thousands” more of Disney’s employees are being fired this week in the second of three rounds of company-wide layoffs meant to help get the entertainment giant back on solid financial footing.

Following CEO Bob Iger’s announcement back in March that Disney was seeking to lay off some 7,000 of its employees, Reuters reports that the second round of firings began today and is projected to continue through Thursday before picking up again later this year. While the frontline hourly workers at Disney’s parks and resorts aren’t expected to be affected by the layoffs, cuts are being made across a number of the company’s corporate arms, like ESPN, Disney Entertainment, the products division, and Disney Parks’ corporate leadership.