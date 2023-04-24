Disney’s latest and biggest round of layoffs has begun

“Thousands” more of Disney’s employees are being fired this week in the second of three rounds of company-wide layoffs meant to help get the entertainment giant back on solid financial footing.
Following CEO Bob Iger’s announcement back in March that Disney was seeking to lay off some 7,000 of its employees, Reuters reports that the second round of firings began today and is projected to continue through Thursday before picking up again later this year. While the frontline hourly workers at Disney’s parks and resorts aren’t expected to be affected by the layoffs, cuts are being made across a number of the company’s corporate arms, like ESPN, Disney Entertainment, the products division, and Disney Parks’ corporate leadership.
“The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast,” Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden said in an internal staff memo. “We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience.”