Across the tech world, companies are still feeling pressure from some mixture of a rocky economy and their unexpectedly severe hangovers from the pandemic. Late last year, sales growth hit the brakes, and tens of thousands of newly hired employees suddenly found themselves at workplaces that weren’t seeing rocket-like growth. What followed next was layoffs, slashed product lines, and lots of contrite statements from executives as companies looked to steady their balance sheets and prove to investors that they were back on track to long-term growth.