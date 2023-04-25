Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a new all-time low

We’re in the heart of spring, which means sunny skies, super blooms, and... good smartwatch sales? Perhaps it’s because more people are working out outdoors, but in the past month, we’ve seen a number of wearable deals that are as good as the ones we saw around the new year.
Today, for instance, you can buy Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 at an all-time low in various sizes. The LTE-equipped 40mm wearable is available for $249.99 ($80 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy, or, if you prefer the Bluetooth-enabled configuration, it’s on sale at Amazon and Best Buy starting at around $219 ($61 off).
Along with a more durable sapphire crystal glass cover, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers a few extra capabilities over the Galaxy Watch 4, including the ability to measure body temp and analyze body composition data. While we wish the battery life was better, it should last longer than the Watch 4, providing you with all-day battery life. There is no better Android wearable on the market if you’re a Samsung phone owner — though, we expect Samsung’s next wearable might take the crown when it arrives, presumingly later this year.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)
If you’re a creator in need of a powerful laptop, you can currently buy Apple’s M2 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon in space gray for $1,749.99 ($219 off), its lowest price to date. The discount applies to the model with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Admittedly, the M2 Pro-powered model isn’t significantly different from its predecessor, with both sharing specs like a max refresh rate of 120Hz and impressive battery life; however, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s M2 Pro chip, the newer laptop is more powerful. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a new HDMI port that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz.
14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023)
If you can’t wait until the Hades sequel hits Early Access later this year, why not revisit some of Supergiant’s earlier games while they’re still on sale? As a part of Supergiant’s publisher sale, Steam is taking up to 80 percent off some of the developer’s most popular games until April 27th. Right now, for example, you can pick up the digital version of the terrific hack-and-slash action RPG Hades for $12.49 (half off). Other discounted titles include the party-based RPG Pyre and the sci-fi-themed action game Transistor, both of which are on sale for $3.99 ($16 off). You can even pick up the publisher’s first game, Bastion, for just $2.99 ($12 off).
Hades
It’s very possible that Google will introduce a new Pixel tablet during Google I/0 next month, one that may double as a Google Nest Hub. However, if you can’t wait until then or you simply want a dedicated smart display, Google’s Nest Hub Max is on sale at B&H Photo, Staples, and Best Buy for around $189 ($40 off), its lowest price this year.
The Hub Max features a beautiful 10-inch screen that’s capable of recognizing whoever is looking at it and offering personalized information, like reminders about upcoming appointments. The smart display also features a great camera for making video calls and works with Google Assistant, so you can use it to control other smart home devices. While it doesn’t sound as powerful or as full as Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, it’s a decent device for playing music, streaming shows, and even casting content from other apps.
Google’s Nest Hub Max
We’re almost done...
- Speaking of Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, right now, you can buy the smart display for $84.99 ($45 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The Alexa-enabled device is great for those embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem, with a robust sound and a good camera for making video calls via Zoom. Read our review.
- Ember is taking $30 off of its popular self-heating smart mugs in black and white until May 9th at 11:59PM PT. Right now, for instance, you can grab the 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 for $99.95 ($30 off) when you use promo code MOMDAY23.
- You can still buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags on Amazon for $89.99 ($10 off). The ultra-wideband Bluetooth trackers are great if you’re already an iOS user and can help you keep track of your belongings via Apple’s vast Find My network. Read our review.
- Anker’s 100W PowerPort III Charger is on sale for $36.79 ($53 off) at Amazon. The charger comes with two USB-C ports so you can quickly charge multiple devices at once, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops like Apple’s latest MacBook Pro.