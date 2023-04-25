Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to a new all-time low

We’re in the heart of spring, which means sunny skies, super blooms, and... good smartwatch sales? Perhaps it’s because more people are working out outdoors, but in the past month, we’ve seen a number of wearable deals that are as good as the ones we saw around the new year.

Today, for instance, you can buy Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 at an all-time low in various sizes. The LTE-equipped 40mm wearable is available for $249.99 ($80 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy, or, if you prefer the Bluetooth-enabled configuration, it’s on sale at Amazon and Best Buy starting at around $219 ($61 off).

Along with a more durable sapphire crystal glass cover, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers a few extra capabilities over the Galaxy Watch 4, including the ability to measure body temp and analyze body composition data. While we wish the battery life was better, it should last longer than the Watch 4, providing you with all-day battery life. There is no better Android wearable on the market if you’re a Samsung phone owner — though, we expect Samsung’s next wearable might take the crown when it arrives, presumingly later this year.

If you’re a creator in need of a powerful laptop, you can currently buy Apple’s M2 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon in space gray for $1,749.99 ($219 off), its lowest price to date. The discount applies to the model with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Admittedly, the M2 Pro-powered model isn’t significantly different from its predecessor, with both sharing specs like a max refresh rate of 120Hz and impressive battery life; however, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s M2 Pro chip, the newer laptop is more powerful. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a new HDMI port that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz.

Hades $ 12 $ 25 52 % off $ 12 $ 12 $ 25 52 % off Hades is an excellent roguelike, action-RPG developed by Supergiant Games that was named the Best Indie and Best Action Game at the 2020 Game Awards. Players try to fight their way out of the Underworld as Zagreus, the son of Hades. $12 at Steam

The Hub Max features a beautiful 10-inch screen that’s capable of recognizing whoever is looking at it and offering personalized information, like reminders about upcoming appointments. The smart display also features a great camera for making video calls and works with Google Assistant, so you can use it to control other smart home devices. While it doesn’t sound as powerful or as full as Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, it’s a decent device for playing music, streaming shows, and even casting content from other apps.

We’re almost done...