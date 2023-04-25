DJI’s new Mavic 3 Pro rocks three cameras instead of two

About a year and a half after the launch of DJI’s flagship Mavic 3 drone, the company is now releasing a newly refreshed “Pro” version that’s rocking, well, three cameras instead of two.

The new DJI Mavic 3 Pro — and its slightly more movie-magic-focused Mavic 3 Pro Cine counterpart — arrive next month and come with a new triple-camera system that includes the four-thirds Hasselblad camera included in the previous model. That main shooter uses a 24mm lens (like the standard Mavic 3), but it’s now joined by a new 70mm medium-tele camera and a 166mm zoom camera for more precise framing.

Mavic 3 Pro’s Hasselblad camera still shoots at a max resolution of 5.1K at up to 50 fps, and it can do slow-mo 120fps with DCI 4K mode. The new 3x camera can shoot video at 4K/60fps and take photos up to 48 megapixels — all on a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor. Finally, the Mavic 3 Pro’s tele camera also gets a light upgrade: supporting a wider f/3.4 aperture (previously f/4.4) and 4K/60fps video.

The extra camera power does come at a small battery performance cost: the Mavic 3 Pro gets a maximum 43 minutes of flight time compared to 46 minutes on the standard Mavic 3. However, those numbers assume you’re not using DJI’s APAS 5.0 obstacle avoidance tech and aren’t shooting video, which could lower the flight time.

Other features that are still the same in the Mavic 3 Pro include DJI’s “OccuSync” O3+ tech that features 80 MB/s file transfer speeds to your mobile device over Wi-Fi 6 and 1080p/60 live feeds to the DJI RC controller. You’re also getting DJI’s “intelligent” modes like the company’s the stable track shot FocusTrack feature and the ability to automatically shoot and edit videos with MasterShots.

Mavic 3 Pro folded and paired with the upgraded RC Pro remote. Image: DJI Mavic 3 Pro in flight. Image: DJI

The Cine version has most of the same features as the Mavic 3 Pro. What’s unique about the Mavic 3 Pro Cine is support for Apple ProRes encoding (422 HQ, 422, and 422 LT) and that it includes 1TB of internal storage to handle that footage. It’s not quite the ProRes RAW footage that the $16,499 industrial-level DJI Inspire 3 is capable of (and at 8K, no less), but the Cine is also less than a third of its cost.

You can order the Mavic Pro 3 now from DJI’s website and other stores, and it will start shipping in May. Like previous versions, the Mavic Pro 3 comes in different packages, including the $2,999 Fly More Combo containing a carry-case, two more sets of propellers, four ND filers, two extra batteries with a charge dock, a protective muzzle, charging cables, and the standard RC controller with a built-in screen. The drone is also sold in a basic package with the controller for $2,199, which is $150 more than the standard Mavic 3 (as of this writing).

The $2,999 DJI Mavic Pro 3 Fly More Combo with the standard RC controller. Image: DJI