The latest viral Drake AI hit is just a repurposed SoundCloud rap

AI Drake has struck again, and the latest track shows just how easy it is for someone to use a familiar celebrity voice to make a song go viral. The track, called “Not a Game,” first emerged on SoundCloud and YouTube late last week and arrived only days after a song from someone named Ghostwriter went viral for featuring Drake’s AI-generated voice. “Not a Game” got mentions in both TMZ and the Daily Mail, shining even more of a spotlight on the track.

But it turns out, “Not a Game” isn’t exactly a brand-new song. The Verge found that the track is composed of multiple preexisting elements, with the primary new addition being the Drake voice.

The fakers took the vocals from this a cappella rap posted to Looperman, a site that hosts audio loops, samples, and sounds that musicians can repurpose to create songs. The track is available to be freely used for noncommercial purposes, and it’s popped up in dozens of SoundCloud tracks since it was first posted in 2019. Artists are supposed to credit the rap to its creator, Sean Pharo.

The creators of “Not a Game” reworked Pharo’s vocals with the AI-generated “voice” of Drake, then layered that over a modified version of a beat by the artist Cedes, which is for sale on the beat marketplace BeatStars. Suddenly, two components that hadn’t been a hit before — the beat and the original rap — were going viral thanks to Drake. Pharo and Cedes did not respond to requests for comment.

This relatively low-effort creation shows just how powerful the ability to clone a musician’s voice is — and just how easy it is for creators to assemble a new track from a major artist. “Not a Game” is still available on SoundCloud and is also back on YouTube after getting reuploaded. SoundCloud, YouTube, and Drake’s label, Universal Music Group, didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.