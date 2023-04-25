Digital Key Plus first debuted on iPhone and Apple Watch in 2021, and relies on ultra wideband (UWB) digital radio technology to allow BMW drivers to replace a traditional car key with their mobile device. The feature can be configured within the My BMW app based on proximity, such as unlocking a vehicle when it detects the user is approaching. Express Mode additionally allows users to lock, unlock, and remotely start their vehicles without needing to touch their phone, even up to five hours after the device dies from having its battery drained.

It’s been over two years since Samsung first teased that it was partnering with automakers like BMW, Audi, and Ford to bring the convenience of UWB to digital car keys. BMW Digital Key was released for Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 devices in December 2021, though that version of the technology worked via NFC rather than UWB, requiring users to hold their phone next to the handle of the driver’s door to unlock the vehicle.